Reward offered in case of Macon man fatally shot in the head

45-year-old Carlos Daniels was found shot in the head on Pierce Avenue in February

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The photo in this story is of the victim.

Extra reward money is now being offered by Macon Regional Crimestoppers in the case of a man found shot to death on Pierce Avenue in Macon.

According to a news release, $4,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) who killed Carlos Daniels.

Witnesses in the 300-block of Pierce Avenue told Bibb deputies they heard a gunshot, looked outside and saw a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Daniels was taken to the hospital, where he died the following afternoon.

Anyone with information can call Macon-Bibb Investigator Peggy Newman at 478-447-2325 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.