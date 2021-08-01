Crisp County Sheriff's Office investigates possible drowning on Lake Blackshear

The search is still on going

Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, game wardens responded to a possible drowning on Lake Blackshear, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources Public Information Officer Mark McKinnon.

Bystanders saw a man jump off a boat into the water and never resurface, according a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.

Authorities suspended the search around 1 a.m. and continued around daylight at 6 a.m. Sunday.

“I greatly appreciate the outpour of assistance offered and received from first responders, law enforcement agencies, and citizens," Sheriff Billy Hancock said in the Facebook post.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire Rescue, Georgia State Patrol Post 30, Crisp County Emergency Medical Services and the Sumter County Dive Team are assisting in the search.

This story is still developing as authorities continue their search efforts.