At least 1 dead after two-car accident on GA 135 in Montgomery County

Georgia State Patrol says impairment, either by alcohol or drugs, appears to be a factor in the crash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of GA SR 135 are closed in Montgomery County after a fatal accident just before S Old River Road. According to Georgia 511, the road isn’t expected to reopen until around 4 p.m. Monday.

Georgia State Patrol says its McRae-Helena Post was asked to investigate the crash, which happened around 11:30 a.m.

They say the driver of an SUV was going south when they crossed the centerline and hit the driver of a sedan going north. At least one person was killed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

