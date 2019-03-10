MACON, Ga. — A dead man's body was found in a car at a shopping center in Macon.

According to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones, a dead man's body was found in a car at the 1200 block of Gray Highway in a shopping center.

Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley says the man is 63-year-old Milton Burkette.

He was found parked in front of Chi-Ches-ters.

Surveillance camera footage shows Burkette got to the parking lot around 11:45 a.m. and he was still moving, but shortly after 12 p.m. he stopped.

Miley says he believes the man died of natural causes and there are no signs of foul play.

The man had a history of medical problems, Miley says.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

