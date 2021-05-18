Deputies looking for man wanted in fatal Jones County party shooting

The shooting left 20-year-old Jada Simmons, a young mother, dead.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman at a party in Gordon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is 26-year-old Jeremy Butts, of Milledgeville.

They say Butts was flown out of state immediately after the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to call police.

The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a house party on Nitrogen Road. Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece says a fight broke out, and then Butts began shooting.

The victim was identified as Jada Simmons, a 20-year-old woman with a one-year-old child. Reece says she was an innocent victim.

On Monday, one of her friends did a story with 13WMAZ urging anyone with information to come forward.

"She was a mother. She was a young mother. She had her whole life ahead of her, her baby's life ahead of her," said Ashley Smith.

Investigators say the party where Simmons lost her life was organized by the Piru street gang out of Milledgeville, and that they only got information after her family and friends pleaded for tips on social media.