RHINE, Ga. — A man is charged with murder after fight between brothers turned violent Saturday night in Rhine.

A press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the fight happened just before midnight at residence on the 300-block of Mill Pond Road.

The release said a verbal argument between brothers Steven and Dennis Reaves turned physical.

Steven, 61, then shot Dennis, 49, according to the GBI. The release said Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Steven was arrested and is charged with one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and one county of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, according to the release.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office requested help from the GBI's Eastman Office with the investigation on Sunday.

This shooting happened the same day a teen was accidentally shot and killed in Chauncey.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988 or the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 478-374-8131.

