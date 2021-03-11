x
Go around the world in a day at Perry's International Festival

Celebrate the cultures of over 20 countries in historic downtown Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Folks can get a small taste of flavors from all over the world this weekend when Perry hosts its International Festival.

It's happening Saturday at 11 a.m. in Historic Downtown Perry on Carroll Street.

Celebrate with the community as cultures come together through dance, song, food, shopping, and art. Over 20 countries will be represented at the festival.

Special Events Coordinator Anya Turpin says it's a great way for people to have fun and educate themselves.

"I think it's really important, now more than ever, that we celebrate each other's differences and we learn about different cultures," said Turpin. "This will be a great opportunity not only to be entertained, but also to be educated on cultural diversity from around the world."

Admission to the festival is free. For more information, you can click here.

