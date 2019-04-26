MACON, Ga. — Five Macon-Bibb firefighters were hurt fighting Wednesday night's fire in Macon's historic district. It presented some huge challenges.

Two massive homes were full of flames when the fire units arrived. Since the homes are in the Historic District, they were built just a few feet apart. The old wood burned like kindling.

From the overhead view of #Drone13 you get a unique perspective of the challenges they faced, and the damage left behind.