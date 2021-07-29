Dublin City to require face masks in schools

Students do not have to wear them outside, but must remain socially distanced.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in the story is from a recent story on Bibb Schools.

Dublin City Schools announced Thursday morning that students and staff will be required to wear masks inside schools.

According to a Facebook post by Dublin City Schools, this decision comes after discussions with Dr. Thomas Craft, Director of the South Central Health District, principals, Local School Governance Teams and the Board of Education.

“Once we received word that the CDC was urging a shift in masking policies, we began discussions,” said Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams. “By initiating this new masking procedure, we hope to ensure that in-person instruction will not be interrupted and case numbers within our school system can continue to remain low.”

Masking policies will be revisited every nine weeks, according to the post.

Masks will not be required during any outdoor activities, but students will be expected to maintain a reasonable distance while outside.

Outdoor venues will be at full capacity for the first nine weeks, but masks will be required in order to attend.