Dublin man charged with murder in shooting outside home on Musgrove Street

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home Wednesday.

Laurens County coroner Nathan Stanley says someone shot Kerry Okeef Evans once in the chest.

He says it happened around 4:30 p.m Wednesday outside a home at 136 Musgrove St., Dublin.

Stanley says it resulted from a domestic dispute.

Evans died on the scene. He was 44.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says Louis Kemp Jr. is now in the jail, charged with murder.

Stanley says the GBI is investigating, and his body's been sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

13WMAZ reached out to the GBI for further details. They have not responded.