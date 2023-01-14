Dublin hosts 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade

The city's website says that this parade is one of the largest in the state.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Folks in Dublin gathered on Saturday to watch the city's 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown.

The event was sponsored by the Dublin-Laurens Martin Luther King Jr. committee, and started at 10 a.m.

Over 100 floats participated in the parade, including ones from Miss Black Dublin and her court, the Dublin High School class of 1971, the freedom riders bike group from Warner Robins, Dudley Funeral home, William Grove Baptist Church, and many more.

"Historically, with over 175 floats, Dublin's martin Luther King Jr. Parade has been the second largest in Georgia!," it reads.

The parade began on Telfair street, and then moved through downtown Dublin to Bellevue Historic District.

This years parade theme was "It Starts With Me: Cultivating A Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems."