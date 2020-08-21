Craig Fraser has been the district attorney in Dublin for the last 16 years.

DUBLIN, Ga. — In Dublin, a group gathered outside City Hall to protest against the incumbent district attorney Craig Fraser.

Since before he was first elected in 2004, Dublin Judicial Circuit District District Attorney Craig Fraser has faced controversy for White supremacy comments he wrote as a teenager.

When asked about it then, Fraser said he was young and regretted writing them.

He won the election in 2004 and has been in office since, running unopposed.

Organizer Walo Lemons says now that Fraser has a challenger, people need to get out and vote.

"Need to make sure you're registered to vote, voting is the number one thing that we need to do this year on the state, on the government, and the local levels. We have to get out and hit the polls," says Lemons.

Anita Love is running against Fraser in the November 3 election.