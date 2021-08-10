x
Dublin teen killed in drive-by shooting while walking

Officers got to the scene and found the 18-year-old dead on the side of the road
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot to death in a drive-by shooting Thursday night.

According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, it happened around 10:45 p.m. on South Jefferson Street near the fire department.

He says officer got to the scene and found 18-year-old Patrick Lewis dead by the side of the road with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Another teen was walking alongside the victim and told police a car was driving by while they were walking. Police say an argument happened with the people inside the car and shots were fired, fatally hitting Lewis.

Chatman says anyone with information in the case can call Dublin Police at 478-277-5023.

