DUBLIN, Ga. — On Friday, people in Laurens County will gather to officially open Southern Pines Water Park in Dublin.

In less than a year, construction crews have completed the park, and they'll be celebrating with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

Operations Manager for the Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Authority, Brian Mallette, says they've been busy training staff and working on the concession stand. He says it's an opportunity to bring more people to the community.

In total, Mallette says the park cost about $1.8 million split between the county, city, and recreation department.

Here's what you need to know if you want to get into the park.

PRICE: $10 flat fee, children 2 and under are FREE

HOURS: 8 to 10 a.m. Monday to Friday for summer programs (will be closed off to the public), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (open to the public), and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

