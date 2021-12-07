East Macon road reopens after old grenade found

The grenade likely came from Camp Wheeler – a WWII Army training site – and was probably decades old.

MACON, Ga. — A section of an east Macon street was closed for nearly an hour Monday after workers found an old grenade on the side of the road.

Cpl. Emmett Bivins with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 9:30 a.m. on Jeffersonville Road.

Teams from both the fire department and sheriff’s office were called to the scene along with the bomb squad. Bivins says there was no danger to anyone in the area.

He says the grenade likely came from Camp Wheeler – a WWII Army training site – and was probably decades old.

“We had to shut down the street momentarily to make sure the scene was safe, and they were able to remove that device from the area to take it and dispose of it. Streets were cleared around about 10:30 a.m.,” said Bivins.

He says if you ever find something you think is a bomb to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.