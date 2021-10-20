Central Georgia commuters hope GDOT's 'Eight Bridges' project helps ease traffic

If you commute on Highway 247 between Macon and Warner Robins, you can plan on detours for the next 6 weeks due to a state highway project.

If you commute on Highway 247 between Macon and Warner Robins, you can plan on detours for the next six weeks due to a state highway project.

The state Department of Transportation said they're closing a one-mile section of 247 completely through the end of November.

The stretch runs from the Pio Nono-Broadway intersection, south to the Houston Road-Hawkinsville Road intersection.

It's part of their $22 million "Eight Bridges" project. While the closing is in effect, they're recommending drivers use Interstate 75 and Sardis Church Road to detour around the construction.

People who drive this area said they're looking forward to the construction being finished.

Gregory Evans has lived in Macon his whole life.

"I work at JB&L Auto Sales -- I have been there for 15 years and the traffic has changed a lot. Like I said, we go in and out of traffic, like it's hard to get in and out now, but they're not through yet," said Evans.

Evans said the state's Eight Bridges project along Highway 247 complicates things.

"You got to be on your P's and Q's -- you got to watch out for the other people. Accidents happen a lot out here and the holidays are coming, too, so we got to be extra careful now, especially when the weather gets bad out here -- it gets worse because of the two lanes. We got one lane here on one side of traffic and one lane going up that way. The only thing we can do is just work it out and help each other out," said Evans.

He said it's hard to get in and out now.

"It's going to interfere with lunch, your day off on Saturdays, Sundays, and when the weather gets bad again this week, it interferes. We had two wrecks out here the other day when the weather was real bad. Well, like I said, it's got to be done, so we just got to hang on and trust in God and keep moving on," said Evans.

Daniel Mitchell, who's lived in Macon for 15 years, said he's tired of the unfinished projects.

"At this point, I know there will be delays, but I don't see anything because the lanes should be wider than what they're making them. I feel that they do that so later on they still have work to do so they never run out," said Mitchell.

Evans said he hopes the new roads lead to a better south Macon.

"Tear down the old houses, the old drug houses, everything. The more traffic that comes through, the better chance the community will be better," said Evans.