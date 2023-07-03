Escaped Central Georgia inmate caught by Washington County Sheriff's Office

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections' website, William Knight is serving time for involuntary manslaughter out of Jefferson County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office captured an escaped Central Georgia inmate on Tuesday.

This is according to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Since Monday evening, law enforcement searched the Oconee River Swamp in Oconee for Baldwin State Prison inmate William Knight.

The Georgia Department of Corrections issued a statewide alert for Knight, who left his work detail in Hardwick, Georgia.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said on Monday they found Knight's grey Toyota Corolla near the Oconee River Swamp and authorities are attempting to track him down.