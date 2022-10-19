'A really big shock': Family wants closure as search for man who went under at Lake Juliette continues

Rickey Mercer is the man who went missing after his boat capsized Tuesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing Houston County man at Lake Juliette continued Wednesday, and a family member says they're just hoping for closure.

Ashleen Ash says she's the niece of Rickey Mercer, the man who went missing after his boat capsized Tuesday.

"He was just a really good guy. He would help you if you were on the side of the road, he'd give you the shirt off his back. He loved to fish," Ash said.

She says Mercer spent a lot of time on the water and called often to talk about his fishing trips.

"He probably fished every week you can imagine," said Ash.

When she heard the news of his boating accident, she was in shock and feared the worst for her uncle.

Ash said, "That'd be like Michael Phelps out there swimming in the water drowning -- it's not a likelihood, so it's just a really big shock."

Mark McKinnon with the state Department of Natural Resources says Tuesday's accident was likely caused by heavy winds.

"It was very windy and the waves were very choppy, and they began to take on some water," McKinnon explained.

He says those winds are a red flag for boaters.

McKinnon said, "It's a good idea that if you're a recreational boater and the winds start to pick up to pack it up and find something else."

He says it's a reminder for boaters to always be aware of the conditions, and if you remember to put safety first, you'll be more likely to avoid issues.

Crews are expected to continue looking until dark and pick up the search Thursday morning.