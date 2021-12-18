Watch Live: Laurens County says final farewell to hometown hero, Denver Broncos great Demaryius Thomas

The 33-year-old former NFL star died last week at his Roswell home; months after officially retiring from the league.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Laurens County and the Central Georgia community will say their final goodbyes to a hometown hero and star football player, Demaryius Thomas.

The Dudley Funeral Home in Dublin organized a public viewing for Thomas Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and it's expected to end at 11 a.m.

There will also be a processional and then a funeral service that's open to the public, but private to media.

The 33-year-old former NFL star died last week at his Roswell home; months after officially retiring from the league. His cause of death hasn't been officially released, but family told the Associated Press they believe he died from a seizure.

In his time at West Laurens, he was a two-time All-Region selection and was named All-State by the Atlanta Journal Constitution his senior year after an 82 reception, 1,234 yard and 10 touchdown season.

He then committed to Georgia Tech where he recorded 2,339 reception yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons. Both are fourth all-time in Georgia Tech history.

From 2010, when the 6'3", 225 lbs. Thomas was selected by then Broncos’ football boss Josh McDaniels in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, until he was traded to Houston halfway through the 2018 season, Thomas compiled enough production to rank second in team history with 9,055 receiving yards and 60 touchdown catches while his 665 receptions ranked third.