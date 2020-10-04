MACON, Ga. — UPDATE: 6:45 a.m.- Battalion Chief Ferrell Cromer says fire crews arrived at 4 this morning for a structure fire downtown.

They found two vacant homes burning. The fire ended up damaging four homes. One was occupied. No one was hurt.

UPDATE: 6:34 a.m.- Our crews now tell us two homes burned in the overnight fire near the downtown Macon post office.

Original Story:

Fire crews spent the early morning hours Friday putting out a fire in an historic area near downtown Macon.

They were called to the intersection of Monroe Street and First Avenue early Friday.

The streets around the fire remained closed at 6 a.m.

The building is near the Macon Downtown Post Office.

Firefighters kept people several hundred feet back as they dealt with towering flames and clouds of smoke.

13 WMAZ viewer Mel Lewis shared these photos of the fire, showing fire crews using ladder trucks to try to pour water down on the flames.

This is a developing story. We'll add more information as it comes in.

It's been a tough year for downtown Macon, with several large historic homes burning over the past year.

The Macon Post Office was once the scene of one of the more spectacular fires in downtown history. In the early 1960's a fire started in the old Wesleyan College building that stood there as crews were getting ready to demolish the building to construct the post office. The massive fire reduced the old Victorian-style college building to ashes, and left a number of homes around it damaged.