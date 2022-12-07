Restaurants compete in first ever fry fight in downtown Macon

11 different vendors will be facing off to see who takes home the title for the best french fry.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Wednesday is national fry day, and some restaurants in downtown Macon are celebrating by battling it out to see who has the best-tasting fries.

“Creating events like the French Fry Fight are important to the vitality of downtown,” said Scott Mitchell, Main Street Macon’s marketing committee chair.

“When we host bar crawls and restaurant competitions, all businesses in downtown reap the benefits," Mitchell said.



Macon Beer Company is one of the competitors and will offer their cluckin' fries and their new funnel cake fries.

They have already won two Macon Burger weeks, and Michael Dean, an operating partner at the restaurant, says they're ready to take home another win.

"It would be great to be able to pair best burger with the best fries, and with this being the first year, we're all very excited. I mean, anytime that we have a competition downtown, it's a lot of fun," Dean said.

In addition to Macon Beer Company, 10 other vendors are participating, including:

Biddy's

Cashman's Pub

Felicia's Cake Factory

Kudzu Seafood Company

Macon Beer Company

Ocmulgee Brewpub

Parish on Cherry

Pearl Passionate Cuisine and Cocktails

Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen

Rookery

Satterfield's

Each restaurant will have fry specials, and tasters can vote on their favorite dishes.

The restaurant with the most votes will win the coveted Super Spud award and bragging rights.

To vote for your favorite fries, you can go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3M53M33 or visit the Newtown Macon Facebook page.