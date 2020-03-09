Macon art organizations celebrate local artists during First Friday

Even though the pandemic has hit artists hard, places like the Macon Arts Alliance are continuing to put local artists in the spotlight

MACON, Ga. — For months, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in the plans of people across the globe, and local artists are no different.

Since the pandemic broke, many museums and galleries have closed their doors and put a pause on traditional gallery openings.

However many are still finding ways to highlight the work of local artists including the Macon Arts Alliance in downtown Macon.

During First Friday, the gallery will unveil the work of six young, local artists, many of whom have graduated from institutions like Georgia and Wesleyan Colleges.

The New Local Talent Show is one of the Alliance's first socially-distanced gallery openings.

"To be in an opening reception is really something that's very important for the artist because they want to be able to show people their work and we want people to be able to talk to people about their work," says Alliance executive director Julie Wilkerson."

Even though the gallery's Thursday and Friday happy hours will have limited capacity, Central Georgians will still have plenty of ways to view the collection.

Macon Art Alliance is also providing live tours of the show through Facebook Live.

The gallery can also be seen until September 25.

And the Macon Arts Alliance isn't the only local organization highlighting local artists.