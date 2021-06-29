For the first time, all four key leaders of Robins Air Force Base are women

"I'm just excited to be a part of that leadership team as we move forward... just incredibly honored," Colonel Lindsay Droz said.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There's a new commander at Robins Air Force Base -- and she's making history!

Col. Lindsay Droz is now the Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander. Now that she has taken over, the four key leaders of the base are all women.

This has never happened at the base before now. Droz leads alongside three other women.

Brigadier General Jennifer Hammerstedt is the commander of Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.

Colonel Amy Holbeck is the commander of the 116th Air Control Wing.

Colonel Michelle Carns is the commander of the 461st Air Control Wing.

In her new position, Droz commands more than 2,700 personnel. She takes the reins from Colonel Brian Moore.

The 78th Air Base Wing performs civil engineering, medical, communications, operations, security and mission support functions.

Droz says she's grateful for this opportunity.

"Well, I truly believe the Air Force picks the best qualified person for the job at hand," she said. "I know the other commanders very well, having served with them for many, many years, and I'm just excited to be a part of that leadership team as we move forward. But, just incredibly honored to be here."

Droz will command the 78th Air Base Wing for the next two years.