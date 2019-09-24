FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley Police are investigating after two men were shot late Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers were sent to Elberta Street around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday for a reported aggravated assault.

When they got to the scene, they found Kendrell Douglas, 22, and Walter Collins, 20, had both been shot in the lower torso.

The two were taken to the Medical Center in Macon with injuries deemed not life-threatening, says the release.

Detectives interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and processed the crime scene.

The shooting is under investigation by Fort Valley Police and the Peach County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit.

If anyone has information about the shootings, they can call FVPD at 478-825-3383.

