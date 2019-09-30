PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A Fort Valley man is dead after a wreck on Highway 341 North in Peach County on Friday.

Sheriff Terry Deese with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7 a.m. near Hartley Road.

He says a 66-year-old man was driving a truck, heading to work at Super-Sod of Middle Georgia, when he hit the back of a forklift on the road.

Deese says the forklift was knocked over into a ditch, and the man’s truck rolled over. The man died on impact.

Peach County Coroner identified the deceased as Ernest Brown, 66.

He says the forklift was also heading to Super-Sod. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

13WMAZ has reached out to Georgia State Patrol and will update this story when we hear back from them.

