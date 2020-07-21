Fort Valley State University suspends homecoming due to COVID-19

The university released a letter saying homecoming will be rescheduled for next year.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University released a letter suspending their homecoming due to COVID-19 on Monday.

In the letter from the university, the school decided to suspend homecoming until next year based on feedback from public health officials.

Homecoming was scheduled for October 18 to 24 and "is one of the most anticipated events of the year."

In the letter, the school says they know students will be "disappointed" but that it's in everyone's best interest.

"The homecoming committee’s primary concern is to ensure the well-being of our FVSU family, the surrounding community, and those beyond our borders," the letter said. "By suspending this event and all associated activities, we are doing our part for the common good to reduce the spread of this pandemic. Together, we will come through this unprecedented challenge stronger than ever before."

The letter was signed by Homecoming Committee Co-Chair Dr. Bridget Holyfield-Moss, Co-Chair Dean Wallace Keese, SGA President Alexander Lowe and FVSU National Alumni Association President LouAnn Gross,

"Our challenge as a Wildcat Family until 2021 is to continue pressing forward towards the future and finding innovative ways to strengthen our bonds through the available virtual options," the letter said.

For ongoing updates to FVSU’s Covid-19 response, you can visit their website.

