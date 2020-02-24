FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Fort Valley organization is planning to honor a man who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Fort Valley Police say someone found 57-year-old Alton Cotton shot on Troutman Avenue Saturday.

Medics took him to Peach County Medical Center where he later died.

A Facebook post from the police department says 46-year-old Dereckson Clark turned himself in for the crime.

Cotton was known as "Cottonball," according to the Kay Center in Fort Valley. The center posted pictures of him on their Facebook page Sunday.

The center is a nonprofit community service organization that works with people who have developmental disabilities.

They say Cotton worked with the landscaping crew and dedicated 25 years to the center. They added he also participated in the Special Olympics.

On Monday, the center's board and staff will meet to discuss how they will celebrate his life.

The shooting comes shortly after Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn's death was ruled a homicide, and her boyfriend was charged with malice murder.

