Fox City Brewery has grand opening in Forsyth

The brewery opened its doors on Saturday to welcome in the Forsyth community.

FORSYTH, Ga. — People in Monroe County now have a new brewery to go to, Fox City Brewery opened in downtown Forsyth on Saturday.

The brewery served fresh brewed beer and a full menu. They also have a space for live music.

President and CEO George Emami says his biggest priority is making sure people are safe while they have a good time.

"What's important right now is everyone's safety, and so we're excited to be able to social distance and do it in a way that still offers hospitality for all of us," Emami said.

The building has an open floor plan that makes it easier for costumers to practice social distancing, according to Emami.

"We got fortunate," he said. "It's very spacious."

General manager and head chef Joshua Abshire will provide a full menu and says he's excited about the grand opening.

"We put a lot of work into making sure this is a place, a very family-friendly place, to come and hang out," he said.

Abshire says the goal was to provide a place people could hang out and have a drink.

"I think we've done a really good job of accomplishing that," he said.

To see the full menu and beer selections, click here. The brewery will be located at 45 N Kimbell St in downtown Forsyth.

OTHER RELATED HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.