Teen killed in shooting at Forsyth Walmart identified

Deputies have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting

FORSYTH, Ga. — A teen is dead after a shooting at the Forsyth Walmart Sunday night. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman says it happened around 6 p.m.

According to a news release, it started as an argument between two 17-year-olds in the produce section.

The argument then turned violent in the frozen foods section, and 17-year-old Cedric Mays was shot several times.

The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Tarmaine Jontavion (TJ) Bowden, was taken into custody by the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Freeman says there are no additional threats to the public now.

The investigation is being turned over to the GBI.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.