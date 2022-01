They say a car was traveling north when it crossed the center line, lost control and struck a tree.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single car crash in Monroe County on New Year's Day.

According to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash at 4:17 p.m. on GA highway 83 south.

They say a car was traveling north when it crossed the center line, lost control and struck a tree.

The sole occupant, 68-year-old Charles John Mays of Forsyth, was pronounced dead at the scene by responders.