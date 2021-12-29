x
Two killed in Putnam County head-on crash

Witnesses told police one of the drivers was improperly passing other cars when they hit a pickup truck head-on
EATONTON, Ga. — Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon in an accident in northeast Putnam County.

According to Putnam Sheriff Howard Sills, it happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 600-block of Greensboro Road NE.

He says 23-year-old Machaela Hannah Cooper of Eatonton was driving her 2015 Ford Fusion south toward Eatonton.

Witnesses reported seeing Cooper improperly passing at least two cars, causing her to hit a 1989 Ford Ranger pickup truck head-on.

Cooper and the driver of the Ford Ranger, 20-year-old Jordan Robert Morris of Eatonton, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

