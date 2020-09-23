Georgia College plans to cancel 2021 spring break

The college says it is following what other universities across the US are doing amid the pandemic

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College students will have to skip spring break next year.

University president Steve Dorman told staff that last week.

According to the school's website, they're canceling 2021 spring break to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This means classes will run from January 19 through final exams in May.

Dorman said they're following other universities across the country that will forego spring break.

Georgia College has already canceled Thanksgiving break. After classes end November 24, students won't return to campus until mid-January.

The Sept. 18 report also contains other information about how the college is tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says Student Health Services began offering COVID-19 testing to all students in the form of a saliva test starting on Sept. 11.