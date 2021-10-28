GDOT's Wildflower Program provides pop of color along state highways

Wildflowers do best where there is plenty of sunlight and well-draining soil, which makes Georgia’s hundreds of miles of highway medians the perfect spot.

MACON, Ga. — Whether you’re on the way to work or hitting the road for a vacation in Georgia, you’ve more than likely seen a pop of color or two along our state highways.

It’s all part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s wildflower program.

Wildflowers do best where there is plenty of sunlight and well-draining soil, which makes Georgia’s hundreds of miles of highway medians the perfect spot.

This time of year, you’re likely to see some bright orange flowers lining the road. Those are the warm season cosmos wildflower.

Between October and December, most perennial seeds, such as Black-Eyed Susans, are planted to sprout in spring or re-blossom after going dormant in the winter.

We still want to see what you're growing in your backyard garden!