Georgia fire marshals investigating Washington County fire 'suspected' to be arson

Sheriff Joel Cochran says they suspect foul play.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that happened at a trailer home on Highway 242 on Sunday.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, the sheriff's office got a call around noon about a residential structure fire on the 13000 block of Georgia Highway 242 in Bartow.

Deputies and fire crews from several area fire departments responded.

Deputies "suspected foul play and contacted the Georgia Fire Marshalls Office."

Investigators and State Fire Officials are investigating this as an act of arson.

No one was injured in this incident.