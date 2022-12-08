x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

66-year-old man arrested in shooting that resulted in crash at Harrison Road Walmart

The man was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — A man has been charged with shooting at three men on August 9 near the Harrison Road Walmart in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 

66-year-old Kenneth Thomas Cravey was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault. 

Cravey allegedly exchanged gunfire with the three men on Wilson Road before chasing the three men down Columbus Road. 

The chase ended in the parking lot of the Harrison Road Walmart when they lost control of their car and crashed into a tree. 

The three men ran from the car and into the gas station parking lot, according to the release. 

Cravey is currently being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. Additional charges may be added. 

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

 'He was trying to kill': Man recalls being targeted in alleged hate crime near Macon Walmart

 VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

 Bibb commissioner, residents condemn recent crimes in west Macon

 Car crashes into tree at West Macon Walmart, deputies investigate possible shooting

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out