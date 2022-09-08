Car crashes into tree at West Macon Walmart, deputies investigate possible shooting

The Sheriff's Office is investigating whether shots were fired in the parking lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart on Harrison Road.

Despite reports of shots being fired at Walmart, Investigators don't believe any were fired at this time, and no one was shot.

In a response to 13WMAZ, the Sheriff's Office said they are still investigating why the vehicle crashed into the tree and are working to verify that no shots were fired.

This comes after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the same Walmart parking lot last Friday night.

Witnesses told the Bibb County Sheriff's Office that two men approached Albea and his fiancée outside the Harrison Road store and demanded the keys to their car.

When Albea refused, they say a fight broke out. According to the police report, Albea pulled a knife to defend himself, then he was shot in the chest during the fight.

13WMAZ will provide updates on the car crash and potential shooting when they are available.