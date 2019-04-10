MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — One Georgia Military College Prep student received a heartwarming surprise Friday morning – her dad returning home from deployment!

Sergeant Thomas Resha serves in the Georgia Army National Guard and he had been deployed in Afghanistan for the last nine months.

His daughter, seventh grader Danica Resha, was told by her mother Brandi that she would be at morning formation on Friday because she had to meet with someone at the school.

Danica and other students were taking roll at morning formation when her father surprised her.

This was Resha’s fourth deployment. He was deployed to Bosnia in 2001, Iraq in 2005-06 and Afghanistan in 2009-10.

He says he’s looking forward to spending time with his family, just sitting on the couch and hanging out together.

At 13WMAZ, we want to thank Resha and all other military personnel deployed or stateside for their service to our country.

