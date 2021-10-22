Georgia pecan growers producing fewer nuts this year

Pulling a hot pecan pie out of the oven is a favorite fall tradition, but this year, you might pay a little more for the nuts that Georgia is known for.

MACON, Ga. — For some folks, pulling a hot pecan pie out of the oven is a favorite fall tradition, but this year, you might pay a little more for the nuts that Georgia is known for.

There are a couple of factors affecting the crop.

Tis the season for the sound of shaking trees to ring out in the pecan orchards.

The shaking of the trees to get the nuts to fall is the first step in the harvesting process.

"I began working on the farm when I was 6. I think my mother just wanted to get me out of the house," said Al Pearson.

Pearson's favorite place is still in the field.

October and November are like tax time for an accountant in these parts, and this year, Pearson says the bottom line will look different because there aren't as many nuts hanging on the trees.

"Of what we would consider a normal crop, we may be 60 to 70 percent of that this year," Pearson said.

"Last year was a huge crop. We're normally around 100 million pounds. Last year, we were at 140-130. We're looking like we're going to be at 60-80 million pounds," said Jeff Cook.

Cook is an extension agent in the area. He says some of downturn in numbers is just the normal ebb and flow of pecan trees.

Because we had a good bit of rain this year, growers had to deal with another problem -- they deal with it every year -- it's called "scab" and it's as gross as it sounds. The disease invades the shuck and causes black spots around it.

Cook said, "Quality is going to be there, it's just size may be a bit off in some of the varieties that are more susceptible."

Smaller and less plentiful nuts means you may have to shell out more greenbacks when it comes to your favorite holiday dessert.

"If they can't get what it takes to man the crop, they can't keep farming," said Cook.

Pearson said, "From a grower's standpoint, hopefully we can cover our cost and, Heaven forbid, make a little profit."

That doesn't sound nuts at all.

You may remember Hurricane Michael took a lot of its wrath out on pecan orchards in 2018.