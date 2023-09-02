Georgia senators push bill to ban TikTok, other foreign social media in K-12 schools

Senate Bill 93 would restrict the use of apps controlled by a foreign party on state equipment, including apps like TikTok and WeChat.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia senators are looking to increase cyber security in the state, primarily through the social media app TikTok. It's an online video-sharing platform owned by the Chinese parent company ByteDance.

In December, Governor Brian Kemp announced he would ban TikTok on all state-owned phones and devices.

The University System of Georgia followed Governor Kemp's lead at the end of 2022, banning the use at its 26 institutions.

Now republican senators are also looking to extend that ban to state classrooms.

We talked to some TikTok users about their feelings about the app's security.

"I love singing; singing is my passion, so why not use that gift God gave me," says Michael Clark.

It's a gift he proudly shares with his 112,000 TikTok followers. He goes by @famousmikeclark on the app.

"If you aren't on TikTok, I think you should really get into it. It's a good, fun app to be on," says Clark.

Clark uses the app to develop his love for content creation. He says it's opened doors for him, like performing at live events like Love Wine and Dine at the Tubman Museum.

He also enjoys how it allows him to interact with the app's 1 billion other monthly users worldwide.

"I use it for entertainment when I get done with school or work, to help me calm down or get relaxed," says Mckenzie Hanner.

Her friend Courtney Moorehead says she uses it for creative inspiration as well.

"I do crochet. I do a lot of gifts for people and friends," Moorehead adds.

No matter how you use the app, Georgia senators feel that the app is collecting your personal information and possibly state data with every swipe, click, share, and like.

They are now introducing Senate Bill 93, which would restrict the use of TikTok in schools K-12.

Prohibiting you from installing, using or visiting the app on any state-owned device.

Central Georgia senators like John Kennedy and Carden Summers, both republicans, support the ban.

But TikTok users say they don't have fear.

"There's only so much you can do now since everything is technology," says Hanner.

"It is definitely a concern, but at the end of the day, I have no information that is important to a world power," Moorehead adds.

Clark says he hasn't felt unsafe with his time in content creation.

"It's a good pointer to stay woke about it, but I'm pretty sure it's a safe app," adds Clark.

Senator John Kennedy sent this statement to 13WMAZ to support why he backed the bill: