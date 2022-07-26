Macon woman indicted for allegedly embezzling $33,000 meant to help the elderly

An indictment says she charged 72 transactions totaling $33,691.80 for moving expenses allegedly performed by her boyfriend's moving company.

MACON, Ga. — A former senior employee with the Middle Georgia Regional Commission was indicted by the Macon-Bibb County grand jury for allegedly embezzling money meant to help the elderly, according to a release from the Office of the State Inspector General.

42-year-old Selena Mignon was a senior coordinator employed by the commission and was responsible for helping older nursing home clients transition to an independent home. The assistance includes transportation of furniture, groceries and other household items.

An audit determined that from Jan. 11, 2016, to Oct. 7, 2019, Kendrick charged 72 transactions totaling $33,691.80 for moving expenses allegedly performed by Two Men Moving Company.

According to the release, Kendrick claimed the company transported items that had already been delivered. The moving company was owned by Kendrick’s boyfriend, who, from May 3, 2016, to June 12, 2017, was at the Clayton Transitional Center, around 75 miles from Macon.

The analysis determined the invoiced were paid by Middle Georgia Regional Commission directly into accounts controlled by Kendrick. She allegedly accessed and transferred money at her office in Macon.

“Not only is theft of government money a serious crime that will be vigorously prosecuted, but all too often it also deprives our most vulnerable citizens of vital assistance,” State Inspector General Scott McAfee said in the release. “OIG will continue to uphold the integrity of state programs and ensure taxpayer dollars are used for their intended purpose.”

Kendrick is charged with one count of theft by taking. She faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

The Georgia Office of the Attorney General is prosecuting the case.