Woman in custody after throwing injured puppy into ocean at Tybee Island

Investigators say a veterinarian determined the dog's injuries were so severe that it needed to be euthanized

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A woman wanted after throwing an injured puppy into the ocean at Tybee Island is now in custody.

According to a news release, officers responded to the South Beach area after a report of people throwing an injured puppy into the water on Sept 12.

They got to the scene and spoke with the owner, identified as Candy Marban, who told them the dog was injured a week before and she didn’t have the money for its medical treatment.

Tybee Island police say they cited Marban for animal cruelty and the puppy was taken into protective custody.

The puppy was taken for emergency treatment, at which time the vet determined its injuries were so bad it needed to be euthanized.

Detectives then got warrants for Marban’s arrest on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals. She was arrested without incident Tuesday.

“The men and women of the Tybee Island Police Department deeply appreciate the help of the social media community and their passion for animal welfare,” wrote the police department.