Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car.

Georgia's gas tax suspension comes to an end Tuesday, January 10.

You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march.

While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around October.

According to AAA, Georgia's average gas price is hovering around $2.77.

That's down from $3.10 cents a year ago.