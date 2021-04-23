'Glad to be here': New Centerville Police Chief Cedric Duncan talks plans for the future

He says he wants to hire the most qualified officers, apply to be a state certified agency and get ahead of growth in the city

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — After months of searching, Centerville has a new top cop.

We've seen the high turnover with four police chiefs here in Centerville in the last five years, most recently with Former Chief Chief Chuck Hadden retiring last September.

"Centerville has a stellar record of our past chiefs over the last 18 or 19 years, and yes, that was sarcastic," said Former Councilman Cameron Andrews at a city council meeting back in December.

Now, Cedric Duncan, former Montezuma Police Department Assistant Chief, has taken over and says he is here for the long haul.

"I'm just glad to be here. I never did think this day was going to come," he says. "Council asked, 'How long do you plan on working?' and my answer to them was, 'I'll probably be in a wheelchair and they'd have to push me to my desk, I'll still be working.'"

Duncan began his law enforcement career in Montezuma, where he spent 22 years.

He moved on to Waynesboro four years ago and got his degree in law enforcement administration.

"Every officer has a dream of one day being a police chief," he says. "I made a promise to myself that I wouldn't pursue a chief of police position without having my degree."

He says it shows cities and agencies that you are dedicated and that you've stuck with something.

Now, he says he wants to make sure Centerville is hiring the most qualified officers.

As we've reported before, Centerville has a history of hiring several officers who were fired or disciplined at other departments.

Duncan says that won't happen anymore.

"I don't want to hire somebody just because I need a position filled. I want the best for Centerville and that's what we're gonna hold standards to. If I have to, I'll get out there with the guys every day and work to just to make sure we have enough people before I hire somebody that is just kind of questionable."

Duncan says they will run extensive background checks on job candidates.

That will include talking to their neighbors, running polygraphs, conducting psychological exams and then sitting them down for oral interviews with a board of their peers.

"If you know anything about me, you know I'm all about policies, procedures and standards," he says.

Duncan says he wants to make Centerville's police department a state certified agency and submit that application at the end of this year.

"It will take us to a different level. It will let us know that we are operating within the standards and policies of today."

Both times the Houston County Sheriff's Office took over the department in the last six years while the city looked for a chief, some were asking why not just let them take over full time?

"They have houses going up every day here, got new businesses in the area and for the city government not to have a police department, that would be shortchanging the citizens here because the sheriff's department already has enough on them as it is," says Duncan.

He says right now, Centerville has 12 officers and they're budgeted for 13.