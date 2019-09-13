MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — There's a lot of history in Milledgeville. The city served as Georgia's capital city from the early 1800s until the end of the Civil War. The campus at Georgia Military College and Prep School is at the center of part of that history.

In anticipation of this week's Tailgate 13, our Drone13 team checked out the campus.

The main building on campus was the old State Capitol building. Since 1879, it's headquartered a military prep school and eventually a college too.

Several stadiums in central Georgia are shared by high school teams, but this one is shared by a high school and a college team. The college and prep school also share the Bulldog mascot.

Despite its small footprint inside a city block on Milledgeville's highest point, the school has added several new buildings and managed to keep the charm of the distinctive Gothic Revival style of architecture of the original buildings.

The Junior College team boasts several championships and has placed a number of students into major university football programs once they've gotten adjusted to college life.

The GMC high school team is currently 1-1 and coming off of a bye week. They are hosting the Academy of Classical Education Gryphons who are 1-2. This is just the second year of varsity competition for ACE.

Our Tailgate 13 crew will be at GMC's stadium live at 5 p.m.. You can catch the game's highlights and get your local scores on Football Friday Night at 11:35 p.m.

