MACON, Ga. — A Macon golf course could see a face-lift if interested buyers decide to reopen and run it. Sabrina Burse spoke to some homeowners who live near the Barrington Hall Golf Course. The community plans to meet the potential golf course operators.

Some of the neighbors say they're excited to meet the new interest buyers on Wednesday to hear what their vision is for the future of the golf course.

Homeowner Steve Elliot has lived in the Barrington Hall community for about 20 years. He says the golf course isn't what it used to be.

"It's just been sad to see a golf course that had so much potential in what we know it could be deteriorate right in front of your eyes. It not only hurt the neighborhood, it hurt the golfing community," said Elliot.

He says he's expecting about 200 people to join him in the clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. to meet some interested golf course buyers on Wednesday night. He says neighbors have chipped in to try and maintain the land after the course shut down two years ago because of mismanagement.

"We think that they're going to be able to, with their plans, to have this golf course back to where it started," said Elliot.

He says he's looking forward to the course restaurant reopening and the course being properly maintained. Elliot says the community has been working with the interested golf course operators to draft up contracts for the last five months.

"What we are trying to do is not have a defunct golf course in our backyard," said Elliot.

He says the interested buyers are brothers originally from West Virginia who have experience running courses in Albany and Charlotte.

Elliot says he hopes the new buyer will have the golf course open and running by September.

