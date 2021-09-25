'We are grateful': Gov. Kemp reflects on significance of Monroe County bicentennial

FORSYTH, Ga. — This weekend was a huge moment for everyone in Monroe County as it celebrated its bicentennial, and folks came out to Main Street in Forsyth to celebrate.
The two-day event brought out some VIP guests, like Senator John Kennedy, Governor Brian Kemp and Representative Susan Holmes, who gave the county credit.
The county made sure to have events for everyone. There was a car show, kids corner, live bands, and the streets were filled with vendors.
Gov. Kemp spoke during the proclamation ceremony, reflecting on how significant the 200-year milestone is.
"I've had the honor of speaking at a county's 100th year celebration, but 200 is saying a lot," Kemp said. "Throughout your long-standing history, you have made great contributions to our state, and for that, we are grateful. So, as you celebrate your 200th birthday and enjoy the festival, I hope that you not only look back at the history of this county and what you've contributed to our state, but also that you would consider the bright future this county has."
The celebration continues at 11 a.m. Sunday in downtown Forsyth.
