ATLANTA — Georgia’s shelter-in-place order ended for most Georgians at midnight, but the governor is asking for people to continue habits that could prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, Gov. Brian Kemp, Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Department of Public Health urged people to continue wearing face masks in public settings and to continue social distancing.

“A cloth face covering should be worn whenever people are in a community setting where social distancing may be difficult such as in the grocery store or picking up food at a restaurant or riding public transportation, and especially in areas of widespread community transmission of COVID-19,” the release says.

Cloth face coverings should cover your nose and mouth, and should be laundered after each use.

It says they should not be used on children under the age of 2 or anyone who would be unable to remove the mask without help.

The release says the use of face masks does not take the place of social distancing, so people should avoid large groups or gatherings.

Lastly, they are reminding people to wash their hands thoroughly or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap is not readily available.

