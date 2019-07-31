MACON, Ga. — Greyhound Lines Inc. is leaving its Macon Spring Street location.

The bus line will start operating from the Macon Transit Authority hub at Terminal Station located at 200 Cherry Street on August 1.

A release from the company says Greyhound customers will be able to seamlessly access the Macon-Bibb County Transit system.

“We are excited for our new move in Macon as we add to our growing group of intermodal locations across the country,” Greyhound’s Regional Real Estate Manager Ed Weatherford said in the release.

The old location on Spring Street will no longer be in service.

“We are grateful to the City of Macon for working with us to make transportation more accessible for area residents and visitors,” Weatherford said.

Amanda Miles with LDWW said the building on Spring Street will be put up for sale.

