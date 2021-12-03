Hancock Central Bulldogs back in state title game for second time in a row

Hancock Central is undefeated at home since 2018.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Hancock Central Bulldogs are back in the Class A public boys state title game for the second time in a row looking to claim their third state title since 2008.

“This year after we’ve beaten everyone and won a state championship you know can’t sneak in on anyone”, says head coach Ricky Chatfield. “That game is circled on their calendar so our main thing is getting our kids bought in to play this year and that wasn’t very hard because they really wanted to play.”

The first title won back in 2008 was led by former head coach now Baldwin’s top brave in Anthony Webb who won his second title Wednesday night in the 4A classification. Coach Ricky Chatfield is hoping to join the win club come tip off.

Eight seniors returned from a team that won it all in 2020, guiding the Dogs to a 16-1 record with hopefully one more win to add to that total.