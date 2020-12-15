Homeowner burned, house sustains major damage in Kathleen fire

Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner says the cause of the fire is under investigation

KATHLEEN, Ga. — One person was taken to the hospital with burns after a house fire in Kathleen.

According to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner, the call came in for a structure fire on William D Evans Court around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He says two people were inside the home and got out, but one of them was taken to Perry Hospital with some burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Stoner says it was mostly contained to the front of the home. The rear of the house is still standing.

The fire department is now working with Red Cross and the homeowner’s insurance company to relocate them.